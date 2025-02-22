Miami Heat Among Betting Favorites To Land Milwaukee Bucks Superstar

The New York Knicks are the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @BovadaOfficial



New York Knicks +400

Brooklyn Nets +450

Miami Heat +600

Los Angeles Lakers +800

Los Angeles Clippers +900

Houston Rockets +1100

Golden State Warriors +1200

Toronto Raptors +1600

San Antonio… https://t.co/Vk4gczLeAr pic.twitter.com/gtrjKO94zq