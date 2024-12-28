Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo Avoid Distractions Amid Jimmy Butler Trade Talks
The Miami Heat are familiar with trade rumors regarding one of their core three best players.
However, with all the Jimmy Butler speculation, the end of his tenure with the Heat looms over the organization. More folks are concerned with Butler's future than what is happening on the court now.
Despite the possible end, center Bam Adebayo remains confident in his team’s ability to work things out on the court much as they ca, while Butler and his camp negotiate with the Heat behind the scenes. Butler is missing his second straight game tonight in Atlanta.
“You go out there and you win games.” Adebayo said when asked about the distracting situation. “That’s how you keep the distractions out. You go out there and win games, do it together. They’ll handle everything behind closed doors.”
With two games left in December, the Heat sit at 15-13 and No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. They are one and a half games behind the Orlando Magic for fourth in the East despite Butler missing eight games.
Adebayo has just finished his best month of the season after an underwhelming start when he had the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA among starting centers.
He averaged 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 49.3 percent shooting and 24.1 percent from three-point range.
The Heat are 4-4 without Butler and will need him for a six-game road trip starting Jan. 6.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at or on X @bryantownesjr11. .