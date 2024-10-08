Miami Heat Bestowing Major Honor To Team President Pat Riley
The Miami Heat announced on Monday their home court is now named in honor of former head coach and current team president Pat Riley.
The Heat's home floor is now known as "Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center."
The unveiling of the new floor and dedication takes place on Oct. 23 before the opening game of the season against the Orlando Magic.
Riley becomes the second coach in NBA history to receive such an honor. The only other coach is longtime Boston Celtics' coach Red Auerbach.
The announcement was made on the team's website by the Heat's managing general partner Micky Arison.
“Thirty years, three championships, countless moments—none of it would have been possible without Pat Riley at the helm of the ship,” Arison said. “Pat has accomplished so much for this franchise and this city that it’s only fitting his name is forever etched on the hardwood where every day we will be reminded of his impact on the game and the Heat.”
Riley said he is honored and humbled by the dedication.
“This has been one hell of a journey that Micky and I have taken together over the last 30 years. The goal from day one was to win, and win big. We did." RIley said. "We won championships, sprayed each other with champagne, had parades, celebrated on this floor, in this arena, in the streets with our great fans and hung the names of our greatest players from the rafters.
"Naming the court after me f have made my parents very proud. It is a great, great honor for myself, Chris and my family," Riley said. "I can only say thank you from the bottom of my heart to Micky and the Arison family for this honor. And to all the players, coaches, staff and super fans, I say Thank You.”