Miami Heat Blockbuster Trade Target Praises Recent Signing
One of the Miami Heat's latest roster moves is gaining some heavy praise.
The Heat signed two-way wing Nassir Little to a one-year contract earlier this week. Fans were pleased by the move, eager to see fresh faces on the team before training camp begins. Another praising the acquisition is NBA superstar and ex-Heat trade target Damian Lillard.
The Heat spent all of last offseason attempting to trade for Lillard until the Portland Trail Blazers' front office dealt him to the Milwaukee Bucks instead. Now the 34-year-old is giving credit to what almost was his front office.
"He has it in him," Lillard posted to his Instagram story. "You heard it here first."
Little most recently played with the Phoenix Suns in 2024, where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds on 46 percent shooting in 45 appearances. The Heat were among numerous championship contenders to workout the 24-year-old earlier this month.
The Heat already had one lockdown forward, Haywood Highsmith, but adding another comes with benefits. Miami's front office was unable to retain playoff riser Caleb Martin, which created a gap in the room. While sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. is eager to take a leap in an increased role, the 6-foot-5, wings offers established two-way ability.
