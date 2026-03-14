Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 104.5 FM The Beat (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-29) and Orlando Magic (37-28) meet for the fifth and final regular season matchup. So far this season Orlando have won all four contests which also includes an NBA Cup quarterfinals game on December 9. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 81-65 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-26 in home games and 36-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Quadriceps

Norman Powell: Questionable - Groin

Dru Smith: Probable - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle

Anthony Black: Out - Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -3.5 (-112), Magic +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -164, Magic +138

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra their win over the Milwaukee Bucks: "I thought this was one of our more impressive wins of the season. Going into it, you want to make sure you have your emotional mental battery recharged but it's quite natural for there to be a little bit of something where you don't have quite the juice and what we talked about in our meeting and walkthroughs, we needed to have a couple people step up."

"Maybe some x-factors bring something different. Bam, what he did the other night, was so inspiring, it raised the level of everybody on our team and sometimes you need to inspire the inspirer. Motivate the motivator, and that's what Pelle [Larsson] and [Kasparas Jakucionis] did tonight."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket