Miami Heat swept by little bro Orlando Magic in wake-up call

2025-26: Orlando Magic 5, Miami Heat 0.

No one will ever be able to take that footnote away from “little brother,” but you should read the following sentence in UM product Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s voice, uttered in the most obnoxious and dismissive cadence possible.

It doesn’t matter that Orlando just swept Miami!

Make no mistake, Magic fans should be pleased and Heat fans worried with the playoffs around the corner. There was also nothing wrong with Paolo Banchero spiking the ball as the clock went to :00 in a 121-117 conquest at Miami’s Kaseya Center or Desmond Bane smiling ear-to-ear as his dominance over the Heat while wearing a new uniform continued.

Unless the Magic go on to bigger and better things, this will just be the fourth sweep in this series history with an extra NBA Cup win added for good measure.

Orlando also won 10 in a row from Miami from April 2006-Jan 2009, sweeping in ‘06-’07 and ‘07-’08. Remember that? Probably not.

It’s nice that the Magic now have four sweeps to return the favor since Miami had registered four entering 2025-26, but no one cares about breaking out the brooms in the regular season. Orlando president Jeff Weltman made it known prior to this all getting started that his team would be judged on what happens in the playoffs.

Those are the rules we’ll continue to play by. The Heat led only once by a single point as Orlando jumped out on Saturday night to post a near wire-to-wire win. The Heat made things close down the stretch and felt a questionable five-second call in the final minute kept them from coming all the way back, but the Magic earned the win.

Banchero was the best player on the floor, finishing with a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jamal Cain, a player the Heat developed from 2022-24 but couldn’t keep, came back to bite them, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds in a performance no one could’ve seen coming.

The Magic lead the Southeast Division by a game over Miami now, which is really two given their stranglehold on a head-to-head tiebreaker. Orlando isn’t really concerned with meaningless division titles either. Most know they’ve already won two in a row. Most know it doesn’t matter since the Magic failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

We’re playing for keeps in the Sunshine State. Dwyane Wade said as much when discussing Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game earlier this week, loving that the buzz is back regarding the Heat in South Florida and reminding everyone that the franchise has established a culture that’s championship or bust.

Orlando made its big splash of adding Desmond Bane and going all-in on long-term deals for all of its top young players in pursuit of that elusive first ring. Unless dominating Miami for a few months is the beginning of a new era of unprecedented basketball success in Central Florida, no one should make too big a deal about this. The Magic will be the inferior franchise until it hangs an NBA Championship banner at Kia Center.

If we’re going to provide a history lesson, the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat to relevance despite starting play a year later (1989) after a four-team expansion that included Minnesota and Charlotte. The Magic benefited from the talents of Shaquille O’Neal first, reached the NBA Finals first, and because of stars like the Diesel and Penny Hardaway, became the ‘it’ team in Florida.

Shaq has big role in both team annals, but won title only in Miami

The roles reversed midway through the 2000s when O’Neal found his way back to the Sunshine state to aid Dwyane Wade’s rise to greatness and Miami won its first title, beating the Magic to the punch.

Two decades later, the Heatles era has come and gone, but Miami is up 3-0 on Orlando in titles won. That makes them very much, big brother to the Magic since these franchises have been tied together in more ways than one. Until the Magic get their first championship, that’s not changing.

This season’s 5-0 sweep of the Heat has been a bright spot for a Magic team that has fallen short of preseason expectations, but those good vibes can be wiped away if the Magic aren’t playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As far as Miami is concerned, losing 5-0 to the Magic is just something Erik Spoelstra can hold over his team’s head to make them work harder. They’re the second-best team in the state for now.

Staying out of the play-in is the short-term goal, and that’s still attainable for both Florida teams with Philly’s Tyrese Maxey out and the Toronto Raptors continuing to fade.

It’s unlikely that the Heat and Magic will see one another again unless it’s in the play-in, so as long as both teams don’t wind up disappointing, Orlando has won this round.

In the grand scheme of things, unless it’s the start of a Magic renaissance, 5-0 will just be a footnote. For Miami, it's another reminder that it has a long way to go to gain back its grip on state supremacy.