Miami Heat Legend Issues Challenge For Tyler Herro To Step Up
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displays flashes of All-Star level talent, but consistency and injuries pull him back from that reality.
Herro appeared in just 42 games last season while averaging 20.8 points (career-high) on 44.1 percent shooting. Heat legend Udonis Haslem shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla he is looking for the 24-year-old to take the next step in both departments.
"Looking for Tyler Herro to take that step," Haslem shared. "He's got the talent, just hasn't been able to stay healthy. People forget that this kid has been able to average 20 points easily at some point. Coming off the bench, he was Sixth Man of the Year. He's been to two Finals, three Eastern Conference Finals. He's accomplished more in his first five or six years than people have accomplished in their whole career."
The areas of improvement sought by Haslem are intertwined. If Herro remains healthy more often, it leads to more reps alongside All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The increase in reps should result in greater efficiency while also learning leadership qualities from Butler and Adebayo.
"So I'm looking for Tyler Herro to take that next step to being consistent, to staying healthy, a leadership role," Haslem said. "Maybe not by vocal but by example, setting the tone."
Herro set the tone at the start of the regular season last year but was unable to keep the same pace post-injury. Haslem is hopeful setting the tone once again evolves into a strong campaign overall.
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Legend Suggests Miami Heat Are Fed Up With Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat Move Terry Rozier, Add Three-Time All-Star In Possible Major Deal
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.