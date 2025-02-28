Miami Heat Could Covet High-Scoring Guard In Trade Market This Offseason
The NBA has a reached a point nowadays where teams need three top-tier players to have any chance of winning a championship.
The Miami Heat have that in Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins but is it enough? Even when they had Jimmy Butler paired with Adebayo and Herro, it never led to a title.
Perhaps that could change if the Heat found a way to acquire Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in a trade this offseason. The Heat would have obviously have to move Wiggins in the deal, so they could keep Herro and Adedayo.
A recent article in Bleacher Report listed Ball as the Heat's top trade candidate in the summer but there are some concerns.
The article stated: "Miami would need to find star power to abandon the save-for-2026 plan, and Ball would provide that in spades. He'd also address a years-long itch for additional scoring and creation on the perimeter. There would be defensive concerns with a Ball-Herro backcourt, but the offensive upside is enormous (and at least some of those concerns would be alleviated by Adebayo's presence behind them."
Of course, a Herro-Ball backcourt would lead to all sorts of defensive liabilities but can you imagine the offensive possibilities? You'd have two 25-point scorers who would allow Adebayo to focus on defense and intangibles, similarly to Draymond Green alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State.
