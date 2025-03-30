Miami Heat Could NBA Champion In Proposed Offseason Trade
The Miami Heat may be in the market for a veteran guard this summer.
The Boston Celtics are one of the most winningest teams in basketball over the past few seasons with two Finals appearances and one championship this decade.
However, it may be time for them to move on from a few key pieces. Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Celtics could be shopping Jrue Holiday this summer. With his veteran presence, the Heat could be a destination.
An offseason trade between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics could resemble:
Miami Heat acquire: G Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics acquire: G Terry Rozier, F Haywood Highsmith, 2029 first-round pick (Lottery Protected)
For the Heat, adding a player of Holiday's caliber without having to move any foundational pieces is a big positive. Tyler Herro has broken out this season. He has established himself as an elite scorer but his defense is not among the best guards in the league. Bringing in Holiday to carry some of that defensive weight in the backcourt could work wonders. Holiday has missed some games this season due to injury but his production is still there. Holiday will be 35 at the start of next season. He is under contract through 2027 with a player option in 2028.
The Celtics may need to move on from Holiday. His $30 million cap hit could prevent the team from locking down Kristaps Porzingis after his contract is up next season. Trading Holiday for former Celtic Terry Rozier could benefit the Celtics in the long run. Rozier is having an inconsistent season in Miami but a return to Boston could help regain his status as a spark plug scorer. Adding Haywood Highsmith, a three-and-D, could help with the lack of true wing depth off their bench.
FOX SPORTS HOST WANTS FLAGG IN MIAMI
With the Miami Heat's disappointing season, many are looking towards the offseason.
Even with nine games left in the regular season, the Heat have a good chance of making the Play-In tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, for a team that was in the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, the team will presumably see massive changes this offseason.
The Heat parted ways with Jimmy Butler after months of dispute between him and the front office. Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
FOX Sports host Nick Wright hopes the Miami Heat add Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg in the June draft.
"I'd like to see him in Miami," Wright said on First Things First. "I feel like Miami got screwed by Jimmy Butler and I think that would be a little vindication."
The Miami Heat have a three percent chance of obtaining the No. 1 overall pick. Throughout this college basketball season, Flagg is highly regarded as the No. 1 player. It would take an enormous amount of luck for the Heat to win the draft lottery.
If the Heat somehow draft Flagg, they could become immediate contenders in the East. Flagg is praised as a player who can contribute immediately at the NBA level.
SHOULD HEAT HAVE CONCERNS OVER PLAY-IN?
The Miami Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance is in real jeopardy.
The Heat are having an identity crisis. After moving on from Jimmy Butler at last month's trade deadline, the Heat are in an interesting position as a franchise. The team is not good enough to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference but their roster is more talented than those at the bottom of the conference. Sitting in mediocrity is not something the Heat faithful expect from this franchise that was just in the NBA Finals two seasons ago.
The Miami Heat should be a bit concerned about making the Play-In tournament according to Bleacher Report.
"With most teams in the East already establishing themselves as a playoff team or a tanker, the Miami Heat are the one franchise in at least a little danger of falling out of the play-in tournament," the article wrote. "...this is a team in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in six years. In doing so, Miami would keep its first-round pick in 2025, yet it would make its 2026 selection unprotected while being owed to (who else?) the Thunder."
The Heat are the No. 10 seed in the East with a 32-41 record, the lowest projected seed in the Play-In tournament. They have a six-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors. With nine games left this season, the Heat need a spark to make some run in this year's playoffs. If not, it may be time to look ahead to the offseason.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan