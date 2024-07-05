Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Could Pursue DeMar DeRozan In Double Trade Scenario Involving Caleb Martin

Could Pat Riley Pull of a double sign and trade and land the marquis former Bulls superstar?

Scott Salomon

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) defends in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There is still speculation a double sign and trade involving Miami Heat free agent Caleb Martin and Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan could happen in the near future.

One of the main problems holding up the trade is the Heat do not have much cap room available. However, the sign and trade scenario is getting some traction lately.

Miami would have to be creative to find more than the $5 million slot that it has available for DeRozan.

"Demar DeRozan is arguably the biggest piece still on the board. There's definitely been some talk of potential double sign and trade of him to Miami and Caleb Martin back to Chicago," Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer and Dan Devine said earlier this week on their podcast No Cap Room. "I have not gotten that confirmed as a serious thing that's being discussed, but people in the league have definitely talked about it."

DeRozan and Martin are both free agents who failed to reach a new deals with their respective teams.

A third-team would need to come into the fold. The Bulls are said to be looking for picks in exchange for DeRozan with the third team getting Martin.

DeRozan. 35, averaged 24 points and 5.3 assists last season. He also hit 48 percent from the field and 33.3 percent behind the arc.

This fluid situation could change by the hour.

