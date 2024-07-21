Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Could Put Backup Point Guard Hopes On Undrafted Rookie

Isaiah Stevens is having the summer of his life for the Miami Heat, who are undefeated in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. He leads the Miami Heat into Sundays semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors.

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) dribbles downcourt in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Undrafted rookie Isaiah Stevens in making his case to the Miami Heat coaching staff he deserves one of the three two-way contracts.

The former Colorado State Rams star is with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 camp tryout contract, but he hopes he can get it converted to a two-way contract. It would give him at least a shot with the Heat's G-League team in Sioux Falls.

The 6-foot guard is running the Heat's summer league offense as the playmaker.

Stevens is averaging 8.5 points and more importantly nine assists. He is shooting 50 percent and 6 of 8 from behind the arc. Over his last five games, Stevens has 41 assists and had only 12 turnovers.

"I've never played with a big man like him," Stevens said to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "Even trying to figure out timing and launch pad angles and different things like that with a a guy who can get up at any moment."

He has made a fan out of Heat summer league coach Dan BIsaccio.

"He does such a great job of getting our offense organized," Bisaccio said after last Saturday's summer league win over the Boston Celtics. "I have complete trust in him with that.....I love the fact that he really picks and chooses his opportunities, when to be aggressive and when to be a playmaker. And when he needs to settle, he settles."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

