Miami Heat Encouraged To Ditch Kevin Durant For 12-Time All-Star
The Miami Heat need to be active this offseason.
Several years of front office stagnation failed them in their postseason endeavors, falling short of a star option alongside Jimmy Butler for multiple seasons. Unfortunately, they don't boast a ton of assets to dish out without entertaining Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who are cornerstones of the franchise. With this in mind, Miami is more likely to shop for a complementary option than go for a superstar like Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale lists Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs) and Tyus Jones (Phoenix Suns) as temporary veteran point guards who could land in Miami.
"More likely than not, the Heat are looking at using the mini mid-level of $5.7 million or slightly more without some cap-sheet surgery," Favale wrote. "That isn't going to get them a point guard of the future. It might be enough to get them an upgraded stopgap like Tyus Jones, Tre Jones, or still-has-it Chris Paul."
Paul and Jones would provide solid playmaking in the backcourt. They wouldn't be high-level scorers, but their ball-handling would benefit Herro as the primary option.
"After finishing inside the bottom 10 of points scored per possession for a third consecutive season, the Miami Heat desperately need to carve out a new—this is to say, actual—offensive identity," Favale continued. "That starts with landing someone who can run the show."
This would be a good start for Miami, but they need to find more offensive firepower. As evidenced, the duo of Herro and Adebayo just isn't enough to remain competitive in a loaded conference.
