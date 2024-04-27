In Order To Go Up 2-1, The Miami Heat Feel They Have To Get Past A Strong Response From Boston Celtics In Game 3
The Miami Heat are well aware of what is at stake today.
They have a chance to take control of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs. A 2-1 deficit would put the top-seeded Celtics on the ropes.
"It's amazing just to have the opportunity to take control of the series on our homecourt," Herro said. "We do understand it's not going to be easy in any way, shape or form. They're the best team on paper for a reason."
Nothing has been easy when these teams play in the postseason. They have met in the last two conference finals, with each series going seven games. Last year the Heat had to sweat it out despite taking a 3-0 lead.
The Celtics also have plenty motivation after losing Game 2 on their homecourt. The Heat are expecting a fierce response.
"We know the sense of urgency that they're going to have coming in here after a loss on their homecourt," Herro said. "We've played them almost five years in a row. We understand their mindset coming into [today]."
The Heat refuse to get overconfident, too. The series is far from over. They just bought themselves a little time after earning a split in the first two games. They still feel like the underdog.
"People still doubt us," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "People still think we're not going to win the series. People still have their opinions about us. For us, we won one game. It's still first four."