Miami Heat Fans Angrily React On Social Media To Shocking Dwyane Wade-Anthony Edwards Take
The Miami Heat fan base is already upset their team is eliminated from the playoffs.
So it really doesn't take much to agitate them even further. A social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, did exactly that a few hours before Wednesday's Game 1 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
It started with a post from the account @HoopMixOnly that posed the question: Was D-Wade as good as current Anthony Edwards? That was all the Heat faithful needed. It was like throwing a book of coupons at a crowded mall on Black Friday.
They pounced just because they felt the question was absolutely ridiculous.
While Edwards is having a strong postseason and drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan and Wade, it's still too early to start comparing careers. At 22 and in his fourth season, Edwards has the T-Wolves in the conference finals for the first time in 20 years. In his third year, Wade (he was 24) led the Heat to their first championship. He put together one of the all-time great performances in the Finals, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Edwards someday may reach Wade's status but it's just premature to ask if he's already on par with a Hall of Famer. Wade even lost in his first deep postseason, falling to the Detroit Pistons. They may not have fallen short then if he weren't dealing with a rib injury.
Still, Wade has offered nothing but respect for Edwards. Even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said last summer that Edwards reminded him of Wade.
