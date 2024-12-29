Miami Heat Fans Blast All-Star After Dismal Performance in Latest Road Loss
When all else fails, Miami Heat fans blame Bam Adebayo.
Heat fans blasted Adebayo following Saturday’s 120-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo had 17 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-17 shooting.
“The offensive regression in a season that should’ve been his best is sickening,” @hothothoops posted.
The account added in a follow-up post: “In the last three years of his contract extension signed this summer, he will be making well over $50M including $60.2M for 2028-29, to put up 16 points on 43% shooting.”
Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million extension with the Heat in June and is under contract with the team through 2029.
“[H]e shouldn’t be commanding that max, since he isn’t a formidable two way player,” Reddit user background_action92 wrote.
Reddit user JackDellaCumalena posted a picture of Adebayo in the official Heat subreddit after the game, asking, “What does this guy even do?”
Others in the subreddit agreed, citing Adebayo’s offensive struggles and regression. The three-time All-Star averages 16.3 points on a career-worst 45.4 shooting.
Adebayo’s 52.1 shooting percentage last season marked his lowest since his rookie year.
“He himself has slowed down and over thinks everything,” Reksalp105 wrote. “He has no read of matchups or execution and this part of his game is the most frustrating after exhibiting so much promise his first few years.
Added sairam360: “He plays with [zero] aggression. Just stands around waiting for other people to make things happen.”
Reddit user theyellowmambaxx went down memory lane, citing a game against the Celtics where Adebayo had an opportunity to score against Payton Pritchard.
“Instead of ripping Payton Pritchard a new one, he turned his head away from the rim and looked to pass it out to the perimeter,” they wrote. “That time, I was convinced Bam is not THAT guy.”
X user 1998Srikrishna outlined a potential nightmare scenario for Heat fans.
“If Jimmy Butler leaves, Heat will stink cause Bam Adebayo is a fraud,” they posted. “Under him, Heat won’t even make the playoffs going forward.”
