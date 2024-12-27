FS1 Host Blasts Jimmy Butler Over Trade Rumors: ‘Didn’t You Sign Up for This?’
Don’t count Fox Sports 1 host Rob Parker among those supporting Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s potential efforts to find a new team.
Parker publicly praised Heat president Pat Riley and simultaneously ripped Butler during the Dec. 26 episode of the Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington show.
As more basketball fans have embraced a pro-player approach in recent years, Parker instead sided with management hours after Riley said the Heat won’t trade Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“Thank you for clearing the air and letting people know that you run the organization, not the players,” Parker said of Riley.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Butler “prefers” a trade. However, the All-Star forward has not formally requested a trade in his final season before hitting unrestricted free agency.
“Jimmy Butler, you signed a contract,” Parker declared. “Live up to it.
“When it’s over and you’re a free agent, go wherever the hell you want to go,” Parker continued. “You’ll be a free agent. This guy wants to force their hand, right? So that he could go where he wants to go and sign a new contract. Whereas God forbid, you have to be a free agent, and guess the only teams that got cap room? All the bad teams!”
Parker then criticized Butler for trying to “mess up” the Heat’s season and structure. Miami entered play Friday at 15-13 despite the trade rumors and a litany of injuries.
“Didn’t you sign up for this?” Parker asked, adding, “They don’t owe him anything. They have paid this man.”
Parker’s pro-team approach is somewhat surprising, given the current media climate. Analysts and pundits often side with players who want a trade or new contact.
Even those who don’t think the Heat will (or should) trade Butler haven’t made it about him. The most common rebuttal is often that the Heat don’t need to deal Butler or the potential return isn’t worth waving the white flag.
If Parker feels this way after Riley said the Heat won’t trade Butler, one can only wonder how he’ll react if Miami reverses course and sends him to the Western Conference after all.
