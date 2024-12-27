ESPN Analyst Demands Struggling Western Conference Contender Acquire Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat president Pat Riley says the team has no intention of trading All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.
Riley may owe ESPN analyst David Dennis Jr. if that proclamation ruined the latter’s holiday season.
During a Dec. 26 appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Dennis said he originally didn’t think the struggling Warriors should acquire Butler. However, the Dubs’ Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was the last straw.
Golden State is 3-7 in its last 10 games.
“You have to do something,” Dennis said. “They are in a tailspin right now. Move [Jonathan] Kuminga, move [Andrew] Wiggins, move whoever you [have] to.”
Dennis said the Warriors should even trade rapper and superfan E-40 if it brings Butler to Golden State.
“They need something to help that roster right now,” Dennis said, “and I think Jimmy Butler can infuse that. I think [he’d be] inspired going to that Warriors team … [You’d] have more veteran leadership, more [of a] veteran presence with Butler. I’m all for this trade right now.”
We recently proposed the following trade:
Heat acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State’s 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap (via Golden State)
Warriors acquire: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson
Dennis sounds like he’d be open to such a move whether or not E-40 is involved. However, that was before Riley’s declaration the Heat won’t trade Butler.
“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said.
Added coach Erik Spoelstra: “We want Jimmy here. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. And it’s just unfortunate that you have to control or deal with a lot of the noise on the outside.”
Riley and the Heat can say whatever they want, but don’t forget the trade deadline isn’t until Feb. 6. That’s plenty of time for the Heat to add Kuminga, Wiggins, and a member of Mount Westmore to the rotation.
