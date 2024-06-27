Miami Heat Fans Having Déjà Vu From Passing On Tyrese Maxey, Now Jared McCain
Miami Heat fans understand the selection of Indiana center Kel'el Ware, but would rather have the big-name talent in Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain.
The situation is giving déjà vu to some from the 2020 NBA Draft, as the Heat selected forward Precious Achiuwa one pick before the Sixers drafted star Tyrese Maxey. Achiuwa spent a single season with the Heat while Maxey was named to his first All-Star Game with Philadelphia last season.
Ware is by no means a bad selection, but simply a bit of a reach at No. 15, with names like McCain and Dalton Knecht left on the board. Rumored Heat targets Devin Carter and Bub Carrington also went off the board right before their pick, meaning their options were limited.
He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks on 58.6 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from three-point range in his sophomore season at Indiana. The Heat were in desperate need of a true backup big man for All-Star Bam Adebayo, who stands at just 6-foot-9. Ware is a massive upgrade in the size department at 7- feet, 240 pounds, with strong athletic tools on both ends of the floor. He had 15 double-doubles in 30 games, and he blocked three or more shots in eight games.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
