Miami Heat Fans Optimistic After Blowout Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
Usually, a blowout loss like the Miami Heat's Game 1 performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers would frustrate fans.
But honestly, most were relatively satisfied with the team's performance Sunday night. The Heat are heavy underdogs in the series, so many fans are just vying for a competitive effort from their team.
Miami was relatively competitive until midway through the fourth quarter. Cavs guard Ty Jerome's fourth-quarter onslaught buried the Heat late, as a part of his 28-point performance.
Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Davion Mitchell held strong with a combined 63 points. However, Kel'el Ware and Alec Burks combined for just eight, albeit with limited playing time. But even then, Miami needs a stronger offensive display, getting six or seven players in double figures.
"Cavs were more physical and they got what they wanted," one user tweeted. "Ty Jerome 28pts off the bench went after Herro and flexed with no muscles multiple times on us. We have to respond game 2. Be tougher on both ends, Herro needs to respond especially, whole team needs to give better effort."
However, many fans are anticipating better performances going forward and putting this one behind them.
The Heat are back in Cleveland for Game 2 Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
