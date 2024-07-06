Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Take To Instagram To Show Everlasting Love For Michael Beasley

Beasley is currently playing in the Miami Pro League, which is ran by former Heat player Udonis Haslem. Beasley continues to remain a fan favorite and is still respected and loved by Heat fans.

Scott Salomon

Aug 8, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; \vCharlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Michael Beasley (50) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Beasley is no longer playing in the NBA, but it does not mean he is not revered by Miami Heat fans.

He is back in the 305 playing in the Miami Pro League, which has his former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem serving as its commissioner.

No matter where he is playing, Heat fans still follow the former Kansas State forward.

Beasley was the feature of an Instagram post on Friday titled "Beasley Is Really The One". It was authored by Damari Reid, the editor for the Miami Pro League. Beasley plays for a team called WeThemOnes.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant posted below the video, "the one in da 1s."

Fans reacted to the Instagram post and were leaving comments on how they believe Beasley could still play in the NBA despite not playing in a league regular season game following the 2018-2019 season.

One fan said she wished he could still play for the Heat because he "IS A BAD MAN!!! WE NEED HIM"

Beasley, 35, averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 NBA games. He missed most of the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his last season in the league.

Before coming to the Miami Pro League, Beasley scored 26 points in his Big3 League debut. Prior to that, he played in China and Puerto Rico. Beasley refused to give up on getting back to the NBA as he believes he still had plenty to offer.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

