Miami Heat Finalize Training Camp Roster After Signing Four Players
The Miami Heat's offseason, for now, is just about over. On Thursday, the Heat signed Jahmir Young, Gabe Madsen, Trevor Keels and Dain Dainja to finalize their roster with 2.5 weeks to go before the start of training camp.
The Exhibit 10 deal is an un-guaranteed minimum contract that allows teams to invite players to training camp, giving them a chance to have their contract converted into a two-way deal. As of right now, the Heat have two of their three two-way spots filled with Myron Gardner and Vlad Goldin, but those slots are not set in stone.
Madsen averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and a steal in his senior collegiate season at Utah, while attempting 9.5 three point attempts per game. Although he converted on just 32 percent of those threes last season, the 24 year-old guard did make 85.4 percent of his free throws as well as 38 percent of the 6 threes per game he was taking in the other three seasons he played, where he finished as the school's all-time leading three-point marksman.
Keels, 22, was drafted with the 42nd pick in the 2022 Draft by the New York Knicks after one year at Duke, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Ever since, Keels has appeared in 71 G League games for the Westchester Knicks (in 2022-2023) and the Iowa Wolves over the last three seasons. In 2024-2025, Keels averaged 20.9 points, 3.7 assists 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals, converting on 43.5 percent of his field goals and 38.5 percent of his threes.
Young, 24, appeared in 30 G League games last season, splitting time between the Windy City Bulls and Grand Rapids Gold. He averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists 4.9 rebounds and two steals overall. In his senior year with the Maryland Terapins, Young put up 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
Dainja averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his senior season for the Memphis Tigers in 2024-2025. The 6'9" 23 year-old averaged eight points (on about 53 percent shooting) and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes throughout three games for the Heat's summer league team.
The Heat currently have 21 players on their roster, and have to trim their final roster down to 15 total players by the start of the regular season.