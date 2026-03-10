Bill Simmons is Scared to Death of the Miami Heat

It's March.

So it's time for Bill Simmons to freak out about the Miami Heat putting him through the ringer.

The sports media mogul, who started as the Boston "Sports Guy," has been petrified of the Heat for years and years, and sometimes his paranoia has proven prescient. This was especially true during the Miami Heat's Big 3 era, which essentially ended the Boston Celtics' Big 3 era, eliminating the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett crew twice on the way to four NBA Finals.

Recent Heat teams haven't been as scary, and have consistently been underdogs against the Celtics led by Jaylen Brown and Paul Pierce. And yet, the Heat did eliminate Boston twice during the Jimmy Butler era (2020 and 2023), even doing so in 2023 after blowing a 3-0 Eastern Conference Finals lead and being forced to lean on Caleb Martin in a deciding game (the Celtics did take the series in 2022, when Butler's last attempt didn't connect).

Simmons' PTSD is apparently incurable, because -- even with the Tatum-less Celtics wildly exceeding expectations and lapping the current Heat this season -- Simmons is still expressing horror about the Heat. Even after Tatum's return.

First, on March 6, he put the nervous notion on his podcast.

Bill Simmons, Michael Pina, and Joe House on why Miami could be a sneaky playoff team:



Pina: I think the Heat are feisty, respectable, play defense. The Bam and



House: Herro, Powell, Adebayo, with Spoelstra, you dismiss that team at your own parallel



Bill: What’s scary about… pic.twitter.com/SblB0LqU3P — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 6, 2026

"What’s scary about them is the (Tyler) Herro (and Norman) Powell combo is you don’t know when one of them is going to go nuts," Simmons said, ignoring that Herro and Powell have hardly played together this season, and the Heat have been better in general when one is out. "When you have those two who can go off in any game, I think they’re the scariest out of those 3 (Suns, Raptors, Heat). I think (Davion) Mitchell is scary as a full court, make your life miserable defender."

Then, as the Heat kept winning, Simmons posted a meme on Twitter -- in line with his Zombie Heat theme.

Uh oh here come the Heat back from the dead again pic.twitter.com/W5Cdimbf2M — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 9, 2026

"Uh oh here come the Heat back from the dead again," Simmons titled it.

Call it the Walking.... Dread.

And then there was this, in more detail:

Bill Simmons on the Heat 5 game winning streak:



“I watched that Rockets game, that’s when I got scared. What they did to Charlotte Friday was notable. Then just took it to Detroit. Herro is just back! Herro is like ‘I’m actually offended you guys forgot I was good at basketball… https://t.co/EA6d24GFWb pic.twitter.com/S8Q2dGwh2V — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 9, 2026

You can practically hear him shaking.

In full....

“I watched that Rockets game, that’s when I got scared. What they did to Charlotte Friday was notable. Then just took it to Detroit. Herro is just back! Herro is like ‘I’m actually offended you guys forgot I was good at basketball and I was thrown in trade deadline sh*t. Like I’m good.’ Bam (Adebayo) has gotten better offensively as the season went along… he’s been a 22 & 10 guy for two months. For the playoffs you have two heat check guys, Bam who’s steady, a defensive identity, good coach, some weird bench guys and wings. I just don’t want to see them in a series. I’m just horrified.” Simmons

This is all quite kind, but it seems like a bit of a bit. The Heat have rallied back to seven games over .500, and they're moving out of the play-in as they promised, but the Celtics have handled them relatively easily all three times they've played this season, with one meeting left.

Boston, of all the top teams in the East, seems like Miami's worst matchup, the way they spread the floor and find three-point looks -- something the Heat tend to give up, even with their fourth-ranked defense in the NBA.

That would be a nightmare for the Heat, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard raining jumpers over them.

But no worse, it seems, than the nightmare their Superfan has about Miami, every single year.