Miami Heat Sign Summer League Standout To Two-Way Contract
One more spot on the Miami Heat's roster has been taken. The team announced Friday they have signed Myron Gardner to a two-way contract.
The 24 year-old was a Summer League standout, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 steals in his four showings, converting on half of his overall shot attempts, 61 percent of his threes and 100 percent of his free throws.
The Heat gave him a two-year two-way contract, granting both parties security and flexibility. Now, the Heat have two of their two-way spots filled, as they have already signed Vladislav Goldin to one, with guard Dru Smith a potential candidate for the final spot.
For the past two seasons, Gardner has been playing for the G League's Osceola Magic. In 2024-2025, Gardner was a bigger part of the team's 22-12 season, good for the first seed in their conference, averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He converted on 52.5 percent of his field goals, 38.2 percent of his threes and 78.4 percent of his free throws.
Collegiately, Gardner played one season at Georgetown and two for Arkansas. In his final season in 2022-2023, he averaged 13.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals, converting on 42 percent of his shots, 35.6 percent of his threes and 75.5 percent of his 4.6 free throws per game.
