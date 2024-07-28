Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Forward Nikola Jovic Gets Fashionable New Kicks For Olympic Games

A world-renowned shoe artist redesigned Nikola Jovic's World Cup shoes just in time for the Olympic games. The Olympics have become a coming out party for custom shoes. Nike and Adidas are at the forefront of the runway shoes.

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) is congratulated after his three point basket by forward Nikola Jovic (5) against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic recently got a new pair of customized shoes he will wear while playing for the Serbian national team today against Team USA is. Paris

They were designed by a company called Karikature Sarmagedon, which specializes in custom designing of athletic footwear. The shoes are a long way from the first Olympics when competitors competed barefoot and naked.

The Olympic games have become the world's largest coming out party for companies to introduce new types of footwear.

Jovic's artist doctored a pair of the same Adidas he wore in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. There has not been any announcement made as to whether he will break them out during the NBA season.

The biggest Olympic basketball debut was from Nike. It was a sneaker made specifically for Michael Jordan. Jordan debuted the "Olympic" Nike Jordan VII in 1992.

The sneaker represented America. The colors were red, white and blue. They were made for the world's greatest player, playing for the greatest team ever assembled.

The shoe was also very popular with Air Jordan collectors because the trademark 23 was replaced by Jordan's 9 he wore in the Olympics. It was the only pair of Air Jordans with a different numeral.

Jovic will not sell his shoes as Jordan has. However, they were customized for him, by the artist. There is no word as to whether Jovic will wear them during the NBA season.

