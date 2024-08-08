Miami Heat Forward Nikola Jovic Used Sparingly As Serbia Falls To Team USA
For Miami Heat fans hoping to see a Bam Adebayo-Nikola Jovic matchup on Thursday, it never materialized.
Jovic played less than three minutes the entire game, going scoreless in the 95-91 United States come from behind victory. It's unknown why the Heat forward played less than five minutes, but he's been recovering from injury in recent weeks.
Adebayo and the USA will face off against France Saturday for the gold medal while Serbia will face Germany for the bronze medal.
Jovic is just one game away from returning to Miami, where he can rest up prior to the regular season. He can also further his rehabilitation from an ankle injury that has been nagging him. NBA training camp begins Oct. 1.
He is expected to play a crucial role in the Heat's rotation this season, potentially starting alongside Jimmy Butler and Adebayo in the frontcourt. Alternatively, coach Erik Spoelstra could opt for defense with Haywood Highsmith at the power forward.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Serbian attack with 20 points on 8 of 18 shooting. Additionally, Nikola Jokic, who dismantled the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, finished with 17 points and 11 assists. Serbia looked as if they were punching their ticket to face France, enjoying a 17-point lead earlier in the game.
Serbia's coach Svetislav Petic could use Jovic more as a playmaker in the backcourt on Saturday in hopes of bringing home hardware.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.