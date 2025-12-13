Popular predictive market has Miami Heat as top two landing spot for Giannis

Ever since ESPN's reports last week, the Miami Heat have been thrown multiple times into the discussion surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and where he will eventually land if/when him and the Milwaukee Bucks part ways.

Latest intel on Giannis/Miami:



- Brett Siegel says Miami’s offer could beat other teams for Giannis

- Sam Amick says Giannis could look at Miami and make it work

- Jake Fischer says Giannis to Miami is an outcome that he could see happening



The decision is up to Pat Riley🍿 pic.twitter.com/Jli4Ntxqlc — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 11, 2025

Along with the insiders mentioned above, longtime reporter Howard Beck also made some news yesterday when he told Zach Lowe that Antetokounmpo would "really love to land in" Miami "if not in New York."

With the Heat being the team most frequently mentioned alongside the New York Knicks as teams with mutual interest, it seems the public is starting to wager on the possibility.

On Kalshi, a peer-to-peer predictive market, the Heat are listed just behind the Knicks as the team people are putting their money on to be Antetokounmpo's next team, (and the possibility that he ends up staying in Milwaukee).

A multitude of other teams can theoretically offer trade offers with higher-quality draft picks and young players than the Heat. However, there are questions on what type of offers that teams with valuable draft picks and blue-chip players like the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks would be willing to offer, and whether or not the Oklahoma City Thunder are even interested.

The Heat, if assuming Bam Adebayo wouldn't be a part of those conversations, could offer a package with two first round picks, (perhaps unprotected or lightly-protected), multiple first round pick swaps, intriguing young players like Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis, as well as Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins.

Meanwhile, the Bucks after getting another evaluation period from their star, have lost 10 of their past 13 games and are now 10-16 overall. Without the two-time MVP, they've won just two of nine, and are one game over .500 with him on the floor.

