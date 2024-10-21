Miami Heat Games To Be Broadcast On Rebranded Network
The Miami Heat have announced the new home of their television broadcasts.
The team is broadcasting 80 regular season games on the FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports Sun.
The team also announced the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate, are going to have all home games broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network.
The first telecast on the newly-branded network is Oct. 23 when the Heat face the Orlando Magic. The network is hosting a special one-hour edition of Heat Live, the team's pregame show.
The pregame show contains an exclusive-two part interview with team president Pat Riley and Heat broadcaster Eric Reid.
Riley is to be honored at halftime of the game by having his name etched onto the floor to the Kaseya Center. FanDuel is covering the halftime dedication ceremony live.
Reid and former Heat point guard John Crotty returns as the Heat broadcasting team.
Reid has been with the Heat for all 37 seasons. He is the second longest-tenured broadcaster with one team. Only Detroit Pistons broadcaster George Blaha has been with a single team longer.
Crotty starts his seventh year as television analyst. Crotty was on radio for 13 seasons prior to joining Reid.
Heat games continue to be broadcast on its flagship radio station WQAM 560 AM. Jason Jackson handles the play-by-play duties, while former University of Miami center Amy Audibert serves on color commentary.
The games are also to be broadcast for Spanish language listeners on Radio Mambi 710 AM and the Latino Media Network radio family. Jose Paneda begins his 36th season on the microphone for the Heat.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.