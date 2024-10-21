Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Games To Be Broadcast On Rebranded Network

Team announces 80 regular season games are being broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

Scott Salomon

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the basketball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the basketball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat have announced the new home of their television broadcasts.

The team is broadcasting 80 regular season games on the FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports Sun.

The team also announced the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate, are going to have all home games broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network.

The first telecast on the newly-branded network is Oct. 23 when the Heat face the Orlando Magic. The network is hosting a special one-hour edition of Heat Live, the team's pregame show.

The pregame show contains an exclusive-two part interview with team president Pat Riley and Heat broadcaster Eric Reid.

Riley is to be honored at halftime of the game by having his name etched onto the floor to the Kaseya Center. FanDuel is covering the halftime dedication ceremony live.

Reid and former Heat point guard John Crotty returns as the Heat broadcasting team.

Reid has been with the Heat for all 37 seasons. He is the second longest-tenured broadcaster with one team. Only Detroit Pistons broadcaster George Blaha has been with a single team longer.

Crotty starts his seventh year as television analyst. Crotty was on radio for 13 seasons prior to joining Reid.

Heat games continue to be broadcast on its flagship radio station WQAM 560 AM. Jason Jackson handles the play-by-play duties, while former University of Miami center Amy Audibert serves on color commentary.

The games are also to be broadcast for Spanish language listeners on Radio Mambi 710 AM and the Latino Media Network radio family. Jose Paneda begins his 36th season on the microphone for the Heat.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL