Miami Heat Have Three Players In Top 40 NBA 2K Ratings
After the Miami Heat's efficient summer of moves, there has been plenty of love for their offseason. Now, we have the NBA 2K rating for each individual player, not including any rookies or two-way players.
The Heat's most significant addition, Norman Powell, comes in at an 87, one number short of his new teammate Tyler Herro and two short of Bam Adebayo. Powell came close to earning his first All-Star berth for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers in his age-31 season, averaging around 24 points before the All-Star break.
Powell was tied with 11 other players, including Jimmy Butler, for the 40th best player in the league. Adebayo was tied for 29th-best player in the league, (with Zion Williamson, Jalen Williams and Franz Wagner), while Herro was tied for 33rd-best, (with LaMelo Ball, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis and Zach Lavine). Nobody else on the team made the top 100 of the most updated 2K player ratings.
"2KRatings.com is an independent fan site. The NBA 2K26 ratings shown here are subject to change without prior notice. Official ratings will be listed once they are revealed by the game publisher," according to the website. "Players with a green check icon next to their rating have been officially revealed for NBA 2K26. All other ratings are based on each player's final NBA 2K25 rating and may be changed."
Simone Fontecchio, the Italian sharpshooter who was acquired in the sign-and-trade for Duncan Robinson, comes in at a 74 overall rating. That was one spot shy of 2024 second-round pick Pelle Larsson, a pleasant surprise for many Heat fans.