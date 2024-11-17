Miami Heat Legend Drawing Comparison To Mike Tyson After Loss To Jake Paul
Boxing legend Mike Tyson took a loss on Friday night to social media superstar turned pro fighter Jake Paul.
The fight wasn't close and it wasn't expected to be. Paul is 27 years old in his prime while Tyson is well past his peak at age 58. The former YouTube sensation failed to knockout Tyson, winning by unanimous decision.
A social media user posed the question for fans to explain the Paul-Tyson fight in 'NBA terms,' which ended up involving Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem. A user responded with a clip of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum blowing past Haslem in the final years of the Heat icon's career. The reply amassed more than 1.5 million views, as the original question is nearing 10 million.
It's not the most accurate of the thousands of responses, but it undoubtedly pushes the same message. Tyson, like Haslem in the matchup, was playing at possibly the lowest point of his career. Paul, like Tatum, is firing at all cylinders at the time of their respective games.
More fans were concerned with the comparison between Paul and Tatum, but others made sure to point out Haslem was at no point superior to the Celtics star. Meanwhile, Tyson in his prime is not even comparable to Paul.
