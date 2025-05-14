Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Explains "Business" Element Of NBA Lottery
Earlier this season, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday, the NBA once again shocked fans when it was revealed on national television the Mavericks would have the first pick in the Draft after entering the night with a 1.8% chance.
Three-time Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade spoke on the result and the idea of the lottery being rigged.
"It's a business. Now I'm not saying anyone is doing anything cause I'm not, I'm not a witness in it, but this is a business that we are part of," Wade said. "And I think people forget that in the competition of sports and what we love because we grow up playing sports and it's not a business when we grow up. But when you're in the NBA, it's a business, and the business has to do its best job to make sure that it's taken care of."
Many have compared the situation to 2019 when the Pelicans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers and were then rewarded with the right to draft Zion Williamson with the first pick. Previously, New Orleans traded Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011 and ended up with Blake Griffin at No. 1.
"So, I don't know. I'm just saying. I think it was 2008 when I thought we was going to get the No. 1pick. We ended up getting a No. 2 pick. We drafted [Michael] Beasley, but the Chicago Bulls, just like Dallas, they had a small percentage and then they end up jumping into the top four. And in my mind, I said, Derrick Rose is number one pick in the draft. The Bulls are going to get first and the Bulls did," Wade said. "So maybe that's a coincidence. Maybe LeBron going to Cleveland is a coincidence. Maybe these things are, but it's good to talk about. And it gives all of us something on our platforms to talk about. So we're going to talk about it."