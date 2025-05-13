Udonis Haslem Quotes Pat Riley In Explaining Miami Heat's Chase For Stars
With Monday's news that Giannis Antetokounmpo may want out of Milwaukee and the Dallas Mavericks ending up with the first pick in the draft, there is lots of discussion about potential destinations.
On ESPN's NBA Today, 20-year Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem agreed with the idea of going all in for a player the caliber of Antetokounmpo.
“If you have the opportunity to get a Giannis, who is a whale, and I take this from the great Pat Riley," Haslem began. "any chance you have to get a whale, you go get a whale and you figure out the rest of the things later, and that's all I'm saying about that."
The topic of the segment was the idea of the Mavericks potentially trading the No.1 pick for Antetokounmpo. The Heat, meanwhile are a known potential suitor for a different 'whale' in Kevin Durant, and are a team that Antetokounmpo reportedly wouldn't mind playing for.
NBA Insider Names Miami Heat Among Giannis Antetokounmpo Desired Landing Spots
Now that the offseason has commenced for both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks after underwhelming seasons for different reasons, many around the league are wondering what Bucks' megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo is thinking about his team's future.
Appearing on the Zach Lowe Show, The Ringer's Howard Beck named a few potential desired destinations for the two-time MVP.
“Does Giannis ask out? If he does, does he have a list? I poked around a little bit a few days ago & the initial thing I got from one person was just like, some rumblings that it's already just the big cities," Beck said. "It's one of the LA teams or one of the NY teams, or maybe Miami, not big market, but glamor market, a mid-size market."