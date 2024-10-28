Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Jealous Of Boston Celtics’ Ring Ceremony
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wants to attend the team’s championship ring ceremony and hopes to see it come to fruition sooner rather than later.
Wade openly admitted he was jealous to see Boston Celtics’ legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen celebrate the 2024 championship banner before their game in the season opener against the New York Knicks.
“I want to be part of winning. I am not going to lie, you guys, and this is going offbeat, I was jealous watching the Boston Celtics the other night,” Wade told reporters Sunday. “Because I saw Kevin Garnett), Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen out there … But I was like, man, I want to be that guy. I want to be the old guy to come back with the team winning championships. It's important for me to set and be that example.”
Wade hates losing, especially when it’s in the hands of the Celtics. Great champions like Wade won’t accept mediocrity.
Wade faced the Celtics from 2010 through 2012, and the battles were fierce. The Heat won two of those series.
The Heat made the finals in 2020 and 2023, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. In both series, the team looked gassed.
The past is the past. It’s up to the veteran leaders of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro to help this team and bring a fourth championship to the organization in 2025.
The team got off to a rough start after being embarrassed by their southeast division rival, the Orlando Magic. They redeemed themselves by winning the first game of the season on the road against the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday.
The Heat seek their first home win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. A victory would make Wade’s night more sweet and satisfying.
