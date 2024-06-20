Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reflects On Winning Titles On June 20 In 2006 and 2013
Pardon Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade if he is raining on the current world champion Boston Celtics' parade today on social media.
Wade took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted and boasted about two of the Larry O'Brien Trophies the Heat won. Both happened to occur on June 20.
In 2006, Wade and Shaquille O'Neal were paired together as the Heat won their first world title by defeating the Dallas Mavericks six games. The Heat came all the way back from a 2-0 deficit, winning the title on the Mavericks' home court.
Wade capped the run with a 36-point performance in Game 6. He also had 10 rebounds in the 95-92 victory.
Wade led the Miami charge to win the title. Wade scored 42, 36, 43 and 36 points in each of the Heat victories, putting together one of the best performances in Finals history. Wade averaged 39.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals during the last four games.
Naturally, he was named Finals MVP.
Seven years later, Wade was paired with Lebron James and Chris Bosh when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in seven games. James poured in 37 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in Game 7. The title was the third for the Heat, who defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder the previous season.
In Game 6, the Heat faced elimination before Ray Allen hit arguably the most famous shot in the Finals history. That was all the opportunity James needed to lead the Heat in the series-clincher in Miami.
