Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Responds To Team USA Commentary Hate On Social Media
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is receiving some backlash for his commentating performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The complaints mostly stem from a lack of experience in the business, but it doesn't stop fans from calling him out. One user posted to X after Team USA's strong victory over South Sudan Wednesday, writing, "Man @DwyaneWade is corny as hell."
Wade decided it was time to speak out against the hate, doing so in a professional manner.
"Sometimes I am my guy," Wade wrote. "Appreciate you listening anyways."
It's clear Wade took the position out of passion for the game he loves most, rather than building a career for himself in broadcasting.
Here's a look at what Wade shared about Heat center Bam Adebayo's strong performance today:
Team USA coach Steve Kerr benched an NBA superstar for the second straight game on Wednesday.
It gave Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo the perfect opportunity to shine. Adebayo led Team USA to victory against South Sudan with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Adebayo was in the starting lineup after Kerr benched Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers). Kerr also put Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with the starters after he did not play in the opener against Serbia.
Adebayo's performance got the attention of basketball fans all over the world, including former teammate Dwyane Wade. He called the game for NBC, giving shout outs to Adebayo throughout the broadcast.
Here's what Wade posted on X: "My brother deserved it today, he was HOOPIN!"
Adebayo is entering the most anticipated season of his career. The Heat drafted Indiana standout Kel'el Ware in the first round in June. The decision was made so they had the possibility of moving Adebayo from center to power forward.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
