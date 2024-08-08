Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Wastes No Time Praising Stephen Curry
Just a few days after an NBA champion tried to pin Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry against each other, the Miami Heat legend is showering him with praise.
In Thursday's jaw-clenching semifinal victory over Serbia, Curry recorded 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 12 of 19 shooting and 64.3 percent from three-point range. The Golden State Warriors guard was just a single point off tying Carmelo Anthony's single-game scoring record for the USA.
Wade, of course, took notice of the outing live but didn't stop there. He praised the Warriors star on social media postgame, writing, "The Chef Curry game!"
Two Heat players took part in this matchup, with All-Star Bam Adebayo booking his ticket for Saturday's gold medal game while forward Nikola Jovic will play in the third-place event against Germany. Team USA is taking on France for the championship.
Here's a look at how Adebayo played in Thursday's game:
Heat fans were a bit underwhelmed by Adebayo's performance, but had plenty to enjoy.
He finished the day with zero points, one assist, and a steal on 0 of 2 shooting. It's important to note he played just 10 minutes, largely due to the steam-rolling Joel Embiid. Embiid hauled the United States back within reach midway through the final quarter, scoring seven consecutive points.
The sheer size of France's frontcourt likely means increased playing time for Adebayo and Anthony Davis, but don't anticipate major statlines.
The frontcourts will simply rival each other while the guards and forwards look to record huge numbers. Adebayo is no stranger to making an impact all over the court, so expect a productive day from the Heat big man in some facet.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
