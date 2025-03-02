Miami Heat Likely Without Two Starters Vs New York Knicks
The Miami Heat are expected to play without two key starters Sunday against the New York Knicks.
Jaime Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as doubtful because of ankle injuries.
Here's the full injury report:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful - ankle
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Doubtful - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
KNICKS
Josh Hart: Probable - knee
Jacob Toppin: Out - G League
Mitchell Robinson: Probable - Ankle
Kevin McCullar: Out - G League
Ariel Hukporti: Out - knee
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +5.5
VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, New York recorded a, 116-107, win on 10/30. Additionally, Miami has currently won eight of the last 11 against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 66-72 all-time versus the New York
during the regular season, including 37-31 in home games and 29-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Bam Adebayo
F Jaime Jaquez
KNICKS
F Mikal Bridges
F OG Anunoby
C Karl-Anthony Towns
G Josh Hart
G Jalen Brunson
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's inconsistent shooting: “That’s why I treasure these relationships and coaching relationships that I’ve had with Bam and Tyler, that are really unique in this league. I’ve worked with Bam now for eight years, and then a summer with the USA team. We have a different relationship than just coach to player. It’s much deeper than that. And unfortunately you don’t get a lot of that in this league. I’m already starting to develop that with Tyler now. That just happens over time.”
