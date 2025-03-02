Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Likely Without Two Starters Vs New York Knicks

Shandel Richardson

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the court during a timeout against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the court during a timeout against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are expected to play without two key starters Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Jaime Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as doubtful because of ankle injuries.

Here's the full injury report:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful - ankle

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Jaime Jaquez: Doubtful - ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

KNICKS

Josh Hart: Probable - knee

Jacob Toppin: Out - G League

Mitchell Robinson: Probable - Ankle

Kevin McCullar: Out - G League

Ariel Hukporti: Out - knee

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +5.5

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, New York recorded a, 116-107, win on 10/30. Additionally, Miami has currently won eight of the last 11 against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 66-72 all-time versus the New York
during the regular season, including 37-31 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Bam Adebayo

F Jaime Jaquez

KNICKS

F Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Josh Hart

G Jalen Brunson

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's inconsistent shooting: “That’s why I treasure these relationships and coaching relationships that I’ve had with Bam and Tyler, that are really unique in this league. I’ve worked with Bam now for eight years, and then a summer with the USA team. We have a different relationship than just coach to player. It’s much deeper than that. And unfortunately you don’t get a lot of that in this league. I’m already starting to develop that with Tyler now. That just happens over time.”



Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

Shandel Richardson
Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here