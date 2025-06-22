Miami Heat Lose Out In Kevin Durant Bidding To Houston Rockets
The Miami Heat missed out acquiring superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade after weeks of non-stop rumors.
The Heat lost out to the Houston Rockets. It means the Heat have to turn their free agency focus elsewhere this summer.
Although Durant is 36 years old, he instantly vaults the Rockets into the tier of title contenders in the Western Conference, alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and more. The Heat must now look toward improving a supporting cast, highlighted by Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Haywood Highsmith. It's not the best but the Heat still have All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
Durant, a 15-time All-Star averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting and 43 percent from three-point range as the No. 1 option this season. It's safe to assume these statistics will remain similar in Houston, as he'll operate as the top scorer and mentor to young stars once again.
This means the Heat are in need of help for Herro and Adebayo, who struggled to carry the Heat's offense after the departure of Jimmy Butler.
This trade puts the Suns in an awkward position, as none of the pieces the Rockets dealt for Durant allow them to seriously contend. Plenty of teams would express interest in guard Devin Booker if he's made available, but Bradley Beal will likely remain in Phoenix until his overpriced contract expires.
After years of Heat team president Pat Riley and company missing out on opportunities to trade for All-Stars, they once again failed to arguably the top free agent of the offseason.