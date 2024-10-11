Miami Heat Make First Roster Move Of The Preseason
The Miami Heat made their first roster move of the preseason Thursday.
They chose size over perimeter play when signed center Warren Washington while waiving guard Caleb Daniels.
Here's the official release from the team:
"The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed center Warren Washington and waived guard Caleb Daniels. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Washington, who finished his collegiate career with 1,084 points, 755 rebounds and 150 blocks, spent last season at Texas Tech where he appeared in 25 games (24 starts) and averaged 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, a team-leading 1.52 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting a team-high 62.3 percent from the field, helping the team to the NCAA Tournament. He scored in double-figures 12 times, grabbed double-figure rebounds five times and posted two double-doubles. He also recorded eight multi-block games and finished ninth in the conference in blocks. Additionally, Washington appeared in six Summer League games (one start) with the HEAT, including two during the California Classic in San Francisco and four while helping Miami capture the championship in the NBA2K25 in Las Vegas, averaging 2.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.3 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from the field."
Daniels, who was signed on September 26, appeared in Miami’s preseason game at Charlotte on October 8, totaling nine points and nine rebounds in 16:36 minutes of action."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich