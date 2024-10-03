Miami Heat Must Find Way To Replace Most Impactful Offseason Departure
With the Heat beginning the process of getting to the level they want to be when the Oct. 23 season opener against Orlando arrives, tunnel vision is a must.
We can afford to look back, especially before the season begins to unfold. Miami has some new faces looking to immediate become part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in veterans Alec Burks and Nasir Little in addition to rookies Kel’El Ware and Pelle Larson. There are some other names looking to stick on the roster, but them vying for spots means players who were part of last season’s group are no longer on board.
Here’s who is gone, where they are, and what Miami will need to replace, listed in order of who will be missed most.
Caleb Martin
At some point this season, Spoelstra and his staff will wish Martin was still around to impact a game with his grit, defense and intensity. Hopefully that doesn’t come after a loss to the 76ers, but that may very well be the case.
After being a consistent difference-maker for three seasons after breaking into the NBA with Charlotte, Martin signed a four-year, $32 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason. He now plays a key role for one of the East’s top contenders. Martin was a great complement to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo given his ability to defend 1-through-4. Considering he was equally deserving of 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP award won by Butler and always seemed to perform his best against Boston, replacing Martin is one key to the Heat’s success this season.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith are in for major minute increases to help aid the cause, but neither is a proven lockdown defender like Martin. He became a reliable 3-point threat in South Florida, averaging career-bests with 10.0 points and 2.2 assists last season.
There’s no way to sugarcoat losing his services to a rival is a significant blow.
Orlando Robinson
The 6-foot-10 Robinson spent two seasons with Miami after going undrafted, making eight starts in 67 games. Smooth and agile, Robinson improved throughout his stint with the team, could step out and shoot the jumper a bit and had his moments while averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. He only got into one playoff game for a few minutes and is replaced by Ware’s arrival and Nikola Jovic playing more.
The 6-foot-10 former Fresno State star returned home to Northern California, signing a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Delon Wright
Wright has always been on the Heat’s radar because he’s the kid brother of Dorell Wright, who was on the team’s first championship squad after debuting with the team as a teenager. Delon played in the division with the Hawks and Wizards before finally signing with the Heat after being waived in February. He made an impact with his defense and great attitude, shot 60 percent from 3-point range in the first-round loss to Boston after playing a significant role off the bench in the play-in round. Unfortunately, he signed with the Bucks in the offseason and is in the backcourt mix for a team the Heat may ultimately face in the playoffs.
Jamal Cain
Cain caught on with Miami as a two-way player after a strong Summer League in 2022 and contributed for two seasons in whatever role he was asked to handle. An excellent athlete who made the Heat’s other wings better through competition, Cain started his first NBA game last season, averaged 10 minutes per game in the 26 he got into but ultimately never cracked the rotation.
He signed a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, wearing No. 8 there, too.
Patty Mills
The Heat became the 15-year NBA veteran’s fifth franchise, signing a week after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks. He started five games out of the 13 he played due to all of Miami’s backcourt injuries, but shot uncharacteristically poorly. He averaged 5.8 points, got into one playoff game against Boston and handed out an assist, and was a pro’s pro like he’s always been.
Mills provides veteran leadership for Utah this season. He signed after finishing second in scoring for Australia at the Olympics, moving up to fifth among career points scored in men’s basketball.
