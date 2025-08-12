Inside The Heat

Miami Heat, Orlando Magic To Play Preseason Game In Puerto Rico

Ethan J. Skolnick

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) celebrates after scoring against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will face each other in a preseason game in Puerto Rico on October 4th.

The teams made a joint announcement Tuesday at Kaseya Center, with representatives and alumni (including Glen Rice from the Heat and Nick Anderson from the Magic) in attendance.

The game will start the Heat's preseason schedule, which will include five other games, two at Kaseya Center (starting with the Bucks on October 6th) and three on the road. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but is expected in the next few days. It is expected that the team's top players, such as Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Paolo Banchero, will play.

While the Magic and Heat entered the NBA at about the same time (1988 and 1989, respectively), the Heat have been the more successful franchise overall, reaching seven NBA Finals compared to just two for the Magic (and winning three titles compared to none). This season, however, the Magic -- fortified by the addition of Desmond Bane -- are considered the favorites in the Southeast Division.

The teams will also run clinics and celebrity events tied to the game. This endeavor has been in the works for roughly three years.

Rice joked that the Magic know him well, because of a 56-point game Rice had before he was ultimately traded for Alonzo Mourning.

"We are looking forward to the game in Puerto Rico," Anderson said. "We are also looking forward to doing things in the community."

