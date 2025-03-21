Miami Heat Players Take A Tumble In Latest NBA 2K Rating
One of the best ways to tell how a player's season is going is to keep track of their NBA 2K rating.
Amid the Miami Heat's record nine-game losing streak under Erik Spoelstra, many players are seeing their 2K ratings decrease. Let's take a look at who is struggling on the court in the eyes of the 2K game developers.
Andrew Wiggins - 80 OVR (Last Week: 81 OVR)
Wiggins was the big piece acquired from the Golden State Warriors in last month's blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal. The veteran wing has been on the sidelines over the last two games. Since joining the Heat, Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. His field goal percentage is among the lowest in his decade-long career. If Wiggins can help the team get back in the win column, his rating will surely increase.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 77 OVR (Last Week: 78 OVR)
Jaquez is having a real disappointing season. After having an impressive rookie campaign being named to the All-Rookie First Team, Jaquez's minutes are slowly decreasing in the Heat's injury-plagued rotation. He is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Haywood Highsmith - 76 OVR (Last Week: 77 OVR)
Highsmith has carved a solid role with the team over the past few seasons as a 3-and-D with the ability to guard multiple positions. This season, he has started 40 games, by far his most since joining the Heat in 2021. With the increase in minutes, there has been a slight decline in efficiency. He is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Highsmith is also shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.
Terry Rozier - 75 OVR (Last Week: 76 OVR)
Maybe the most disappointing season comes from Rozier, who was the Heat's big trade deadline acquisition last season. His $25 million cap hit is not representing his on-court play. Rozier entered the season as the starting point guard but Tyler Herro's breakout season has demoted Rozier to a role off the bench. He is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. He is also shooting 30 percent from three-point range, his lowest since his rookie season in 2015.
HASLEM SHARES RILEY'S MENTALITY
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers continues to shock the NBA world.
The blockbuster deal occurred more than a month ago with many in league circles still questioning the Mavericks' motives behind completing the trade.
On his podcast, The OGs Show, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem shared his thoughts on the trade. His opinion has been shaped by what Miami Heat president Pat Riley shared with him.
"I got this from Coach Riley: anytime you get an opportunity to get a whale, you gotta take it," Haslem said. "I hear Riley talk about those whales—those certain types of players that, no matter what, if they come up and they’re available, you make the move that you gotta make to get ’em and right now Bron's playing the best basketball he's probably played, you know, since he's been a Laker."
Riley acquired future Hall of Famer LeBron James through free agency in 2010. James won the Most Valuable Player award twice before joining Miami. He signed a six-year, $110 million contract to team up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, beginning the first NBA player "superteam".
James took less then the maximum contract offered to allow the team to add depth. Bosh or Wade weren't cheap either. Riley did whatever it took to bring the three players in. With the Big Three, the Heat made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning two of them.
It's safe to say Riley's mentality paid off at the time as that Heat roster was one of the most dominant in NBA history. Only time will tell to see if it pays off as well for the Lakers.
WHO ARE HEAT'S MOST LIKLEY TRADE CANDIDATES THIS OFFSEASON?
With the Miami Heat's recent losing woes, it may be time to sell some roster pieces.
After last month's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are sitting as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record.
They are barely holding on to a Play-In Tournament appearance amid a nine-game losing streak, the longest under coach Erik Spoelstra.
Bleacher Report recently released an article naming the players who are most likely to be traded from each NBA roster. For the Heat, the article named recent acquistion Kyle Anderson, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as the players most likely to be moved this offseason.
"Pinning down the Miami Heat's offseason approach is tough," the article wrote. "They aren't good enough to declare buyers, and they're not bad enough to call for a selloff. Outgoing draft obligations likely guarantee they'll keep prioritizing the present. Rozier's expiring contract can serve as the anchor around which they build any medium-sized or bigger-time packages. He cedes ground only to Kyle Anderson, whose $9.2 million expiring salary (2026-27 is non-guaranteed) is easier to reroute.
Rozier's contract is the most tradable. With a $25 million salary, it is easier to move Rozier for a player making the similar amount of money. The only issue is Rozier has not been as efficient with the organization as many hoped. This season, Rozier is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. If Rozier is moved, the Heat may need to attach a draft pick along with him to maximize value.
The interesting player that could be moved is Jaquez. He was a member of the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team after an impressive rookie season. However, this season has seen a decline in multiple statistical categories for the sophomore forward. Jaquez still has two years left on his rookie scale contract which may be valuable for teams around the NBA. With his role in the Heat's rotation decreasing, this offseason may be the best time to move him.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
