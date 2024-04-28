Inside The Heat

TNT's Shaquille O'Neal Says Kristaps Porzingis Was Difference In Boston Celtics' Win Against Miami Heat In Game 3

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) makes the dunk against the Miami Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference playoffs - David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports
By halftime, TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal already knew the Miami Heat were in for a rough night.

O'Neal pointed out how much more dangerous the Boston Celtics are when center Kristaps Porzingis is playing well. That was evident with him scoring 18 points in the Celtics' 104-84 victory in Game 3 at Kaseya Center.

The Celtics lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 Monday.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were their usual selves, each scoring 22 points. But Porzinging was the difference from Boston's loss in Game 2 when he shot just 1 of 9 from the field.

On Saturday, he was the dominant player who gives the Celtics another 20-point scorer.

"When has high numbers, they are most likely going to win all the time," O'Neal said during the halftime show. "... He's a Cadillac player, he can go inside or out ... Again, when he plays well, when he's that third guy averaging in low 20s, possibly high 20s, they are very tough to beat."

The Heat now have to find a way to regroup after their second 20-point loss of the series. Tyler Herro, who was brilliant with 24 points and 14 assists in Game 2, mostly struggled from the field. He shot 5 of 16 for 15 points. He didn't get his first assist until the third quarter.

Center Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 20 points but shot 8 of 18. He missed several shots near the rim while being bothered by Porzingis. Rookie Jaime Jaquez and second-year forward Nikola Jovic each had 15 points.

