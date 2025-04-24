Miami Heat Predicted To Land Two-Time All-Star In Proposed Trade
After the shocking firing of coach Taylor Jenkins, the Memphis Grizzlies squeaked into the playoffs as heavy underdogs against the No 1. seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
Amid the Grizzlies' woes this season, star guard Ja Morant is being floated in trade discussions this offseason.
Fadeaway World proposed a trade between the Miami Heat and Grizzlies.
Heat acquire: G Ja Morant, F Brandon Clarke, F John Konchar
Grizzlies acquire: F Andrew Wiggins, G Terry Rozier, C Kel'el Ware, G Pelle Larsson, 2025 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA)
"If there’s any franchise built to take a risk on a talent like Ja Morant, it’s the Miami Heat," the article wrote. "Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have made a habit of maximizing volatile stars in a culture-first environment, and pairing Ja with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could form one of the league’s most unpredictable and explosive trios. Despite Morant’s off-court history, Miami has never been afraid to embrace edge, especially when it comes with 25+ points, 8+ assists, and relentless rim pressure."
The Heat are looking to make a splash after moving Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Acquiring Morant would establish the Heat as true Eastern Conference contenders behind a Big Three of Morant, Herro and Adebayo.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Could Be 'Surprise Landing Spot' For Four-Time All Star
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Gives Blunt Response To Game 1 Loss to Cavaliers
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan