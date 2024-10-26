Heat’s $146M Talent, Suns Superstar Named NBA's Top Trade Targets
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to hear his name in trade rumors up through February's deadline, there's no way to avoid it.
Especially after his opening night performance with three points.
If the Heat's regular season opener was a reflection of what's to come, it's well within the realm of possibilities for Miami to part ways with Butler. This is why Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley named Butler as the No. 2 trade target in the NBA.
"Things can change in a hurry, of course, and if Miami establishes itself among the East's elite early on, then Butler trade talks may never get going. But if the Heat, a play-in participant each of the last two seasons, can't separate from the conference's midsection, then Butler's future might be the talk of the hoops world," Buckley wrote.
The one player with superior value to Butler is Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who ranked atop the list. He is undeniably the stronger star, but he also comes with a greater cost and a lesser likelihood of changing teams.
"If Phoenix, which possesses one of the league's most extreme win-right-now rosters, doesn't look any more competitive than it did last season (sixth in the Western Conference standings, swept in the first round)," Buckley wrote. "Then it might have to think about pivoting away from this plan and getting something stored away for the future."
The first half of the regular season can easily determine the future of either of these stars.
