Miami Heat Projected To Add "Swiss Army Knife" In Latest Mock Draft
The Miami Heat are projected to hold two first-round picks this summer.
With a disappointing regular season ending next week, it's time to look toward the NBA Draft. One of their projected picks is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with eight games to go this season. With their pick, the Heat are projected to pick at No. 21.
In their latest mock draft following the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford with their second first-round pick.
"Nique Clifford's 21 points, seven boards and six assists weren't enough to hold off Maryland," the article wrote. "But his overall production and development from a year ago definitely won more NBA scouts. Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes. But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Clifford led the Rams to their first Round of 32 appearance since 2013 after upsetting No. 5 seed Memphis. However, their cinderella run ended with a buzzer-beating shot from Maryland's Derik Queen to send them home.
This season, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He also shot 37.7 percent from three-point range.
HEAT PRIORITIES THIS OFFSEASON
With eight games left in the regular season, the Miami Heat are holding on to a Play-In tournament appearance.
As the No. 10 seed in a relatively weak Eastern Conference, the team is having a disappointing season. After moving Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, not many know what is next for the franchise. Here are three things the Heat should address as they inch closer to an important offseason.
Moving On From Terry Rozier
The Terry Rozier experiment in Miami needs to end. The acquisition of Rozier was a good idea last season at a time where Kyle Lowry was regressing as he got older. However, Rozier's splits this season have massively declined and are not representative of his solid career. He entered the season as the starting point guard but the emergence of Tyler Herro as an elite scorer demoted Rozier to a role off the bench. His $25 million cap hit is a tradable contract to acquire another veteran. The question is... who would be willing to trade for Rozier?
Adding A Veteran Shooting Guard
The Heat should add a shooting guard this offseason. Herro has played better at the point guard position. Duncan Robinson has been a solid spark plug and heat-check shooter but he is not a guy who should be getting 35 minutes a night. Adding a shooting guard that can play tight defense opposite Herro as well as shoot the ball consistently would improve the backcourt. There will be a plethora of veteran shooters to add this offseason. Solid names potentially available include Pelicans guard Bruce Brown, Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and Hawks guard Caris LeVert.
Figuring Out The Young Guys
This may be the most important decision of the offseason. Kel'el Ware has played well enough to be included in the untouchable status. However, other young players such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic have been disappointing in their sophomore seasons. They haven't taken the leap many expected. Will the Heat want to continue to develop these guys or would they like to trade them while they still presumably have solid value on the market? That is a distinction Pat Riley and the front office will need to address this summer.
FOX SPORTS HOST WANTS FLAGG IN MIAMI
With the Miami Heat's disappointing season, many are looking towards the offseason.
Even with nine games left in the regular season, the Heat have a good chance of making the Play-In tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, for a team that was in the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, the team will presumably see massive changes this offseason.
The Heat parted ways with Jimmy Butler after months of dispute between him and the front office. Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
FOX Sports host Nick Wright hopes the Miami Heat add Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg in the June draft.
"I'd like to see him in Miami," Wright said on First Things First. "I feel like Miami got screwed by Jimmy Butler and I think that would be a little vindication."
The Miami Heat have a three percent chance of obtaining the No. 1 overall pick. Throughout this college basketball season, Flagg is highly regarded as the No. 1 player. It would take an enormous amount of luck for the Heat to win the draft lottery.
If the Heat somehow draft Flagg, they could become immediate contenders in the East. Flagg is praised as a player who can contribute immediately at the NBA level.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated.
