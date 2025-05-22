Miami Heat Projected To Grab Versatile Wing In NBA Draft
NBA fans are roughly a month away from the 2025 Draft, which leaves plenty of time for speculation and trade rumors for all 30 teams' potential moves to boost their units.
One Bleacher Report article pegged Colorado State's Nique Clifford to the Miami Heat with the 20th overall pick. The former Rams forward averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 49.6 percent from the field.
“Nique Clifford should draw interest from teams that are prioritizing prospects that can provide instant minutes and versatility. A 23-year-old won't be for everyone, but between his age, broad shoulders, shotmaking diversity, playmaking IQ, excellent rebounding numbers and experience playing different roles, Clifford should look like an NBA-ready forward with an adaptable game.”
Clifford drew comparisons to long-time Hornets forward Cody Martin, who averages 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and one steal in his career.
Clifford could be a solid addition to a Miami team needing more offensive firepower. The Heat have been in trade rumors for several superstars, but realistically don't have the assets to acquire someone like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. They should turn to the Draft to build their roster and find another solid complementary player to play alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
But with so much time until the newest players enter the pros, Miami will likely find itself in many more proposed rumors to bolster its underwhelming squad.