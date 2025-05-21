Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Edged Out Of Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposals

One Bleacher Report article had the Heat outside of realistic options for Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Jayden Armant

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball under the arm of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shifted the NBA offseason when he announced his receptivity to hearing offers from other teams.

The Miami Heat have been one of the most active teams in the conversation for acquiring the two-time MVP, but have been slighted due to their lack of assets to trade with. One Bleacher Report article listed Miami as an honorable mention to land Antetokounmpo, pinning the Thunder, Hawks, Nets, Rockets, and Spurs as the most likely options.

The article wrote:

"Miami is often a desired destination for star players, and Antetokounmpo has a strong relationship with Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo."

Antetokounmpo has boasted a Hall of Fame resume with the Bucks in his career thus far, earning consecutive MVPs (2019, 2020), nine All-Star selections, and a 2021 championship. However, aside from his Finals run four seasons ago, the superstar forward hasn't boasted much playoff success in Milwaukee. In fact, he's won just four postseason rounds outside of 2021, and just two playoff games over the last three years.

The injuries to his star teammates, paired with some underwhelming team performances, have held Milwaukee far back from its championship aspirations. Going to the Heat will place Antetokounmpo in a winning culture where he can headline one of the most successful teams in recent history.

However, the amount Miami would have to trade for the Bucks star would leave them without their core. It also doesn't guarantee that the Greek Freak would be in a much better situation, as he'd be void of a true superstar beside him in Miami.

