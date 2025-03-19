Miami Heat Projected To Take A Look At Foreign Guard In Latest NBA Mock Draft
With the Miami Heat's losing streak, it may be time to start looking toward this offseason.
For this draft, the Miami Heat owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder only if the choice falls between picks 15 through 30. If the choice falls within the top 15, the Heat retain this year's draft pick and send the Thunder a 2026 first-round pick.
As the Heat keep losing, it is likely they make their selection this summer. With a 29-39 record, the Heat are projected to pick at No. 11.
Bleacher Report released their latest mock draft prior to the NCAA Tournament, with the Heat selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
"In some games, he looks in complete control with his pacing and ability to hit tough step-backs and body-controlled finishes," the article wrote. "And then there are contests in which he struggles to get himself shots and ball pressure can lead to turnovers."
This season, Jakucionis is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists while facing teams in a strong Big Ten conference. He is shooting 44.8 percent from the field along with 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.
"Too much recent evidence suggests skill and IQ can outweigh athletic limitations for a ball-handler, particularly for a plus shooter," the article continued. "And despite a recent slump from behind the arc, there are years of promising shotmaking data/tape for scouts to go back to from Jakucionis' time with Barcelona and Lithuania.
Jakucionis could fit well opposite Tyler Herro in the backcourt. His' three-point woes this season at the college level could develop once he makes the move to the NBA. Jakucionis and the Illinois Fighting Illini face off against the winner of Texas and Xavier's First Four matchup on Friday.
SMITH JOKINGLY SCOLDS HASLEM
Udonis Haslem has been making an impact in the NBA world even after his retirement.
After 20 seasons with the Miami Heat, Haslem has made frequent media appearances. Earlier this week, Haslem appeared on ESPN's First Take and shared a bold prediction for the Eastern Conference playoffs. He suggested the New York Knicks lose in the first round to the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks currently have the No. 3 seed in the East whereas the Pistons have the No. 6 seed.
The Knicks are without star point guard Jalen Brunson for the next couple of weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.
Haslem feels the Pistons, led by young star Cade Cunningham, have improved tremendously after being one of the worst teams in basketball over the last few seasons. They are led by J.B. Bickerstaff in his first year with the organization.
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is a known Knicks fan. On Wednesday's show, Smith jokingly called for Haslem's suspension after the bold prediction.
"I want Udonis Haslem suspended immediately," said Smith. "He should be suspended immediately, you understand, for saying such things knowing how that was going to break my heart. This really really hurts..."
Last year, the Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the East. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Semifinals in seven games.
Only time will tell to see if Haslem's prediction will be true when the playoffs begin April 19.
WHO ARE HEAT'S UNTOUCHABLES?
The Miami Heat are heading toward an important offseason.
After the departure of Jimmy Butler, many are wondering who the Heat will acquire this offseason. Reports say the team is interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, but his price tag will be hefty. With a potential trade on the horizon, who should the Miami Heat view as untouchable?
Tyler Herro
This one is a no-brainer. Herro was just named to his first All-Star team after a breakout season. The 2019 first-round pick is only 25. His impact on the scoring end would be hard to replicate with many other players in the league. This season, he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Herro is under contract through 2027.
Bam Adebayo
The longest tenured member of the Heat has been dominant since his breakout throughout the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-9 Adebayo has played the role of small center to near perfection. He also has two Finals appearances and can provide a true veteran presence. Even with his veteran tag, he turns 28 this summer. This season, Adebayo is averaging 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is under contract through 2028 with a player option in 2029.
Kel'el Ware
Ware is interesting when it comes to the Heat's future. Last summer's first-round pick has made a strong impact since receiving a larger workload in 2025. Earlier this season, Ware didn't see the court much due to a crowded rotation. Ware may have to be included in Durant trade negotations because of his age and rookie contract but his skill set is something the Heat should want to keep for the future. This season, Ware is averaging 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
Davion Mitchell
The most shocking untouchable is Mitchell, who has made significant strides in improving his game since joining the Heat last month. Drafted in 2021, Mitchell has jumped around a few teams over recent seasons as a backup point guard. Since joining Miami, Mitchell is shooting 51 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three-point range. This summer, Mitchell will hit unrestricted free agency. I think the Heat should be very interested in bringing him back on a team-friendly contract if possible.
Outside of these four players, I think everyone else is on the table when it comes to getting a deal done. Young guys like Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic could have strong value throughout the league. Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson's contracts could also be integral in matching salaries if the Heat are attempting to acquire an expensive star.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
X: @SeanKJordan