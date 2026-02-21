Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis),

VITALS: The Miami Heat (30-27) and Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 32-point, 146-114, win in Memphis on October 24. The Heat are 31-27 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 14-15 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

GRIZZLIES

G Jahmai Mashack

G Jaylen Wells

C Lawson Lovering

F GG Jackson

F Taylor Hendricks

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Calf Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Day-to-day - Knee

Walter Clayton Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Day-to-day - Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -8.5 (-110), Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -355, Grizzlies +280

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win against the Atlanta Hawks with a healthy roster: "We have legit depth. We've been talking about it all year but, when we have guys out, the depth is used to plug in and fill in some gaps when guys are out, but when we have everybody available, we look a lot different. This is one game, but this is something we've felt about our team for a while, we just have our guys available right now."

