Miami Heat Reaches Agreement With Thomas Bryant On One-Year NBA Minimum Contract
The Miami Heat has agreed to terms with reserve center Thomas Bryant.
Bryant will return on a one-year NBA veteran's minimum salary contract. He originally signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option for this season.
However, Bryant opted out of the agreement on Sunday. By re-signing, Bryant will save the team approximately $800,000 against the salary cap with luxury tax ramifications. The $2.8 million salary cap figure will be reduced by the new agreement.
With the drafting of former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware, who stands at 7-foot tall, the team will certainly have more size and power at the center position.
The presence of Ware and Bryant could allow Bam Adebayo to return to his normal position at power forward along with Nikola Jovic, the starter at the end of last season.
Bryant was originally the first man off the bench for Adebayo last season at center. Kevin Love pushed Bryant during the season and eventually took over his minutes behind Adebayo.
Bryant averaged 5.7 point and 3.7 rebounds in his 38 appearances last season.
The deal with Bryant could mean the end of the line for Orlando Robinson. The team is facing a July 15 date in which the contract for Robinson would be guaranteed. The Heat might make a move with Robinson before that date, but the parties can mutually agree to extend the date if necessary.
